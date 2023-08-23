WATCH: Former Kaizer Chiefs target Mendieta scores classy goal for Mamelodi Sundowns against Richards Bay

Seth Willis
Junior Mendieta has scored a classy goal for Mamelodi Sundowns who are playing Richards Bay in the South African top-tier.

  • Sundowns playing fifth PSL game
  • They have won all their last four league matches
  • Downs are already odds on to defend their title

TELL ME MORE: The former Stellenbosch midfielder picked the ball in a good area after 11 minutes, played neat passes with Brazilian Lucas Ribeiro before the latter set him up for an excellent finish.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This was the third Premier Soccer League appearance the Argentine was making since joining Masandawana from Stellies a couple of weeks ago.

The attacker had been linked with Kaizer Chiefs but the Soweto giants could not manage to get his services.

