WATCH: Former Kaizer Chiefs target Mendieta scores classy goal for Mamelodi Sundowns against Richards Bay

Junior Mendieta has scored a classy goal for Mamelodi Sundowns who are playing Richards Bay in the South African top-tier.

Sundowns playing fifth PSL game

They have won all their last four league matches

Downs are already odds on to defend their title

TELL ME MORE: The former Stellenbosch midfielder picked the ball in a good area after 11 minutes, played neat passes with Brazilian Lucas Ribeiro before the latter set him up for an excellent finish.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This was the third Premier Soccer League appearance the Argentine was making since joining Masandawana from Stellies a couple of weeks ago.

The attacker had been linked with Kaizer Chiefs but the Soweto giants could not manage to get his services.

Who will win the PSL's Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot this season? Just give it to Peter Shalulile already!

Zakhele Lepasa

Khanyisa Mayo

Ranga Chivaviro

Terrence Dzvukamanja

