WATCH: Former Kaizer Chiefs target Mendieta scores classy goal for Mamelodi Sundowns against Richards Bay

- Sundowns playing fifth PSL game
- They have won all their last four league matches
- Downs are already odds on to defend their title
TELL ME MORE: The former Stellenbosch midfielder picked the ball in a good area after 11 minutes, played neat passes with Brazilian Lucas Ribeiro before the latter set him up for an excellent finish.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: This was the third Premier Soccer League appearance the Argentine was making since joining Masandawana from Stellies a couple of weeks ago.
The attacker had been linked with Kaizer Chiefs but the Soweto giants could not manage to get his services.
