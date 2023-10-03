WATCH: Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Ngezana provide unusual assist as FCSB claim vital Superliga one point

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Siyabonga Ngezana provided an unusual assist as his team FCSB drew 2-2 with Universitatea Cluj in a Superliga clash.

TELL ME MORE: Ngezana was on target recently against Bihor Oradea in the Romanian Cup, which was his first-ever goal for the team.

He, once again, played a crucial role as FCSB were held to a 2-2 draw with Universitatea Cluj in a Romanian Superliga match. After the opposing defenders failed to clear a corner in the 8th minute, the ball fell to the South African defender who was fortunate to set up his teammate Joyskim Dawa for the goal.

WATCH NGEZANA'S UNUSUAL ASSIST:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After a tough start in Romania, Ngezana has now settled well.

The Kaizer Chiefs academy product has slowly established himself as a dependable player at the Romanian giants and is now trusted with back-to-back matches.

FCSB are currently topping the table and it is safe to say he will play a vital role in the team's bid to secure the league title this season.

WHAT NEXT: Bafana Bafana have crucial matches scheduled in the upcoming weeks; the 2026 World Cup qualifiers will be played in November.

In January and February, the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals will be played in Ivory Coast and South Africa are among the teams that have qualified.

If Ngezana continues with his exploits, coach Hugo Broos will not have any excuse for excluding him from his Bafana squad.