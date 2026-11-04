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Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted provider and download its app to your device (PC, phone, tablet).

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Turn on your VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.

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UEFA Champions League on TV

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FC Porto vs. SSC Napoli: kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 4 4 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Estadio do Dragao

FC Porto vs. SSC Napoli kicks off on 04.11.2026 at 21:00.

How to watch FC Porto vs. SSC Napoli live on TV and online

FC Porto and SSC Napoli: recent results

Porto have won three of their last five competitive matches, most recently beating Estoril 4-0 at home in Liga Portugal. They lost their two most recent Champions League matches, 0-1 against PSV and 2-3 against Real Betis. Across those five games, Porto scored eight goals and conceded two.

Napoli have won two and lost two of their last five matches. Most recently, they lost 0-2 away to Juventus. Before that, the Partenopei won 4-1 away at Monza and drew 3-3 with AS Roma. Napoli also beat Bodø/Glimt 4-3 in the Champions League. Across those five games, they scored twelve goals and conceded seven.

FC Porto vs. SSC Napoli: line-ups

FC Porto vs. SSC Napoli: form

FC Porto vs. SSC Napoli: head-to-head record

FC Porto vs. SSC Napoli: the tables