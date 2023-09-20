WATCH: Ex-Orlando Pirates striker Dzvukamanja leaves Kaizer Chiefs' Khune helpless as SuperSport United take an early lead

- Khune replaced Petersen in goal
- It was veteran keeper's first start
- Khune conceded vs SuperSport in the second minute
TELL ME MORE: 36-year-old Khune started for the first time this season with Bruce Bvuma on the bench owing to Brandon Petersen's unavailability.
It took less than two minutes for the veteran keeper to concede as former Orlando Pirates man Dzvukamanja skillfully converted a Bradley Grobler's assist.
WILL YOU BLAME KHUNE?
WHAT NEXT: Khune is hopeful of getting more chances after extending his stay at the beginning of the season by a year.
