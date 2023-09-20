WATCH: Ex-Orlando Pirates striker Dzvukamanja leaves Kaizer Chiefs' Khune helpless as SuperSport United take an early lead

Seth Willis
Terrence Dzvukamanja, SuperSport UnitedBackpage
PSLKaizer ChiefsSuperSport United vs Kaizer ChiefsSuperSport UnitedT. DzvukamanjaI. KhuneOrlando Pirates

Itumeleng Khune's return in Kaizer Chiefs goal received a sour taste as SuperSport United's Terrence Dzvukamanja needed just two minutes to beat him.

  • Khune replaced Petersen in goal
  • It was veteran keeper's first start
  • Khune conceded vs SuperSport in the second minute

TELL ME MORE: 36-year-old Khune started for the first time this season with Bruce Bvuma on the bench owing to Brandon Petersen's unavailability.

It took less than two minutes for the veteran keeper to concede as former Orlando Pirates man Dzvukamanja skillfully converted a Bradley Grobler's assist.

WILL YOU BLAME KHUNE?

Article continues below

WHAT NEXT: Khune is hopeful of getting more chances after extending his stay at the beginning of the season by a year.

Who will win the PSL's Golden Boot this season?

3889 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the PSL's Golden Boot this season?

  • 20%Just give it to Peter Shalulile already!
  • 48%Zakhele Lepasa
  • 4%Khanyisa Mayo
  • 6%Ranga Chivaviro
  • 2%Terrence Dzvukamanja
  • 20%Somebody else
3889 Votes

Editors' Picks