WATCH: Ex-Orlando Pirates striker Dzvukamanja leaves Kaizer Chiefs' Khune helpless as SuperSport United take an early lead

Itumeleng Khune's return in Kaizer Chiefs goal received a sour taste as SuperSport United's Terrence Dzvukamanja needed just two minutes to beat him.

Khune replaced Petersen in goal

It was veteran keeper's first start

Khune conceded vs SuperSport in the second minute

TELL ME MORE: 36-year-old Khune started for the first time this season with Bruce Bvuma on the bench owing to Brandon Petersen's unavailability.

It took less than two minutes for the veteran keeper to concede as former Orlando Pirates man Dzvukamanja skillfully converted a Bradley Grobler's assist.

WILL YOU BLAME KHUNE?

WHAT NEXT: Khune is hopeful of getting more chances after extending his stay at the beginning of the season by a year.