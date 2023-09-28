WATCH: Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star scores as FCSB brush aside Bihor Oradea in Romanian Cup clash

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Siyabonga Ngezana opened his account for FCSB with a well taken goal against Bihor Oradea in the Romanian Cup.

Ngezana is hitting top levels

He scored his first club's goal

The lanky player has now played five games for FCSB

WHAT HAPPENED: Ngezana was named in the FCSB's first XI against Bihor Oradea in the Romanian domestic competition commonly referred to as Cupa Romaniei.

David Miculescu opened the scoring in favour of the visitors at the Iuliu Bodola Stadium in Oradea after just 26 minutes.

With 20 minutes to go, the Romanian Superliga leaders then won a corner, and the former Kaizer Chiefs defender rose highest to head home his team's second goal.

WATCH NGEZANA'S GOAL:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ngezana endured negative publicity after joining the Romanian giants in the off-season transfer from Chiefs.

The lanky player has been on the rise at FCSB and has now played five matches across all competitions and scored once.

WHAT NEXT: Ngezana is hopeful of making it to the Bafana squad to play in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Ivory Coast.