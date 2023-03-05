WATCH: Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Blom and St Louis City celebrate Carnell’s first MLS home win

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Njabulo Blom played the whole 90 minutes as St Louis City won their first-ever Major League Soccer home match.

St Louis won their second straight MLS game

Blom played the whole match on Saturday

It was their first-ever home match in the MLS

WHAT HAPPENED? Bradley Carnell’s side beat visiting Charlotte FC 3-1 at their brand-new Citypark Stadium. After Enco Copetti put the visitors ahead midway through the first half, St Louis City got the breakthrough via New Zealand international defender Bill Tuiloma’s own goal four minutes before half-time.

Eduard Lowen then gave them the lead from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time before Joao completed victory for the hosts in the 71st minute.

The victory sparked emotional celebrations, starting from Lowen’s penalty, and Blom could be seen joining his teammates who were enjoying what was a fantastic evening for the team.

Blom, who left Chiefs in December, and his teammates then saluted the fans who thronged Citypark to witness the new MLS franchise’s first-ever home game.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was Blom’s first start for St Louis City on Saturday after coming on as a substitute in their season opener against Austin FC last week. The Bafana Bafana star seems to have already established himself as a regular.

For coach Carnell, he has started brilliantly in this new MLS project. Beating Austin 3-2 last week and the win over Charlotte has seen St Louis starting on a high note as they already promise to be a hit this season. The former Kaizer Chiefs defender and Orlando Pirates assistant coach joined St Louis after beating more established coaches to the job.

WHAT NEXT FOR BLOM? St Louis head to Oregon for their next match to meet Portland Timbers next Saturday and Blom would be hoping he did enough to convince Carnell to start again.