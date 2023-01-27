WATCH: Ex-Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Blom links up with St. Louis City teammates ahead of new MLS season

South Africa international and ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Njabulo Blom trained with his new teammates at St. Louis City ahead of the new season.

Blom links up with MLS outfit

Joined a couple of weeks ago

St. Louis recently were promoted to MLS

WHAT HAPPENED: Ex-Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Njabulo Blom landed in Missouri to link up with his new team St. Louis City SC.

Blom recently joined the MLS newcomers for an undisclosed fee and the midfielder will be expected to play a vital role to help the team establish itself in the top tier.

The Bafana Bafana star signed a deal which will keep him at his new club until the end of the 2024 season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Blom played at Chiefs for three-and-a-half years before opting for a new challenge elsewhere.

At Louis City, Blom will be coached by ex-Amakhosi and Bafana Bafana defender Bradley Carnell.

He is the third African to play in the American top flight after Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Katlego Ntsabeleng.

WHAT NEXT: Blom will now hope to convince the technical bench through the pre-season matches that he is ready to be a regular.