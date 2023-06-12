WATCH: 'Have you ever won the Treble? Have you f*ck!' - Jack Grealish leads Man City squad in early-morning celebrations after Champions League final

Jack Grealish led a rendition of 'Have you ever won the treble? Have you f*ck!' the morning after Manchester City’s Champions League triumph.

Guardiola's side edged out Inter

Collected three trophies

Have enjoyed post-match party

WARNING: This article contains language that some people may find offensive

WHAT HAPPENED? That success, which came courtesy of a 1-0 win over Serie A giants Inter in Istanbul, saw Pep Guardiola’ side complete their historic trophy collection for 2022-23 – with a European crown added to the Premier League and FA Cup titles that had already been secured. A big night of partying was taken in by players and supporters, with Grealish still going strong in the early hours as he joined forces with the likes of Erling Haaland, John Stones, Kyle Walker and Ederson to get fans going with an X-rated chant that highlights how far ahead of domestic and continental rivals City have pulled.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Only one side in England during the modern era came claim to have matched City’s achievement, with neighbours Manchester United having become the first side to complete the Treble back in 1999 during Sir Alex Ferguson’s time at the helm.

WHAT NEXT? City will get the chance to add three more prizes to their roll of honour before the calendar year is out - with the Premier League title holders set to face Arsenal in the Community Shield, while also taking on Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup and continental champions from across the globe at the FIFA Club World Cup in December.