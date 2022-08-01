Watch: England duo Russo & Toone spy on Germany's tactical note during Euros final

The pair tried to get a sneak-peek of the opposition's notes during the Wembley showpiece

Ella Toone and Alessia Russo played smart to get a glimpse of Germany's tactical notes during the 2022 UEFA Women's Euros final on Sunday at Wembley. The two teams were locked in an intense battle until Chloe Kelly made the difference in the 114th minute with the eventual winner.

England bagged the title for the first time in their third attempt after twice coming close to taking the crown in 1984 and in 2009, with Toone and Russo both playing key roles.

Watch Russo & Toone spy on Germany's tactical note

Germany's Lena Lattwein had some instructions written on a piece of paper from manager Martina Voss to be passed on to the other defenders. She first handed over the paper to Kathrin Hendrich and while the defender was going through it, Toone tried to peep and even made a casual attempt to get hold of the paper.

Hendrich eventually passed it on to Sara Doorsun-Khajeh and then Russo got into the act, seemingly getting a good look at the note before play resumed.