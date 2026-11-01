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Bundesliga
team-logoEintracht Frankfurt
Deutsche Bank Park
team-logoHamburger SV
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Watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hamburger SV live today: Who is showing/broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hamburger SV
Eintracht Frankfurt
Hamburger SV
Bundesliga

Eintracht Frankfurt play Hamburger SV in the Bundesliga. But who is showing the match live on TV and via live stream today?

Eintracht Frankfurt face Hamburger SV on 01.11.2026 at 17:30.

United StatesUSA Network
United KingdomAmazon Prime PPV
CanadaFubo
AustraliabeIN SPORTS CONNECT
New ZealandbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
IndiaZEE5
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaCanal+
Hong KongNow Player
SingaporeStarHub TV+

Streaming in Germany

DAZN

DAZN

Watch here

SPOX explains how to watch the match live on TV or via live stream today.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hamburger SV: How to watch live on TV and online

DAZN will show the Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Hamburger SV live. The streaming service carries every Sunday Bundesliga match, along with Saturday's multi-match coverage.

Stream anywhere in the world with NordVPN

If you're abroad, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch matches through your usual streaming service. A VPN such as NordVPN gives you a secure online connection when streaming. NordVPN is among the world's most popular and reputable VPN providers.

Eintracht Frankfurt and Hamburger SV: Recent form

Eintracht Frankfurt have won three and lost two of their past five competitive matches. Most recently, they beat HSV 3-1 in the DFB Cup. Before that, Frankfurt lost 0-1 away to Borussia Dortmund and beat 1. FC Köln 1-0. Their 0-6 defeat against RB Leipzig was the low point of that run. Across the five matches, Frankfurt scored twelve goals and conceded eight.

Hamburger SV also have three wins and two defeats, with no draws, from their last five matches. They most recently lost 1-3 to Frankfurt in the cup. Before that, HSV suffered a 0-1 Bundesliga defeat against Paderborn, having previously picked up points with a 1-0 away win in Stuttgart and a 2-3 victory at Hoffenheim. Hamburg scored seven goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

SGE

SGE - Form

EBS
W4-0
RBL
L6-0
KOE
W1-0
BVB
L1-0
HSV
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5
HSV

HSV - Form

FCK
W2-0
TSG
W2-3
VFB
W1-0
SCP
L1-0
SGE
L1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hamburger SV: Kick-off time

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 8
Deutsche Bank Park

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hamburger SV: Line-ups

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hamburger SV lineups

4-2-3-1
Eintracht Frankfurt crest
Eintracht Frankfurt
SGE
Formation
Hamburger SV crest
Hamburger SV
HSV
3-4-2-1
N. AtuboluN. AtuboluE. BaumE. BaumR. KochR. KochL. BrassierL. BrassierK. KosugiK. KosugiR. DoanR. DoanR. OnyedikaR. OnyedikaN. Aseko-NkiliN. Aseko-NkiliF. ChaibiF. ChaibiC. UzunC. UzunY. EbnoutalibY. EbnoutalibD. Heuer FernandesD. Heuer FernandesJ. TorunarighaJ. TorunarighaS. NandjaS. NandjaW. OmariW. OmariA. GroenbaekA. GroenbaekA. Sambi LokongaA. Sambi LokongaD. WolfeD. WolfeM. AdelineM. AdelineM. MuheimM. MuheimL. LemkeL. LemkeT. MoffiT. Moffi
Hamburger SV crest
Hamburger SV
HSV
4-2-3-1
Eintracht Frankfurt

Starting XI

Hamburger SV

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Huetter
  • M. Polzin
Eintracht Frankfurt

Injuries and Suspensions

Hamburger SV

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hamburger SV: Form

SGE

SGE - Form

EBS
W4-0
RBL
L6-0
KOE
W1-0
BVB
L1-0
HSV
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5
HSV

HSV - Form

FCK
W2-0
TSG
W2-3
VFB
W1-0
SCP
L1-0
SGE
L1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hamburger SV: Head-to-head record

Head to Head

Eintracht FrankfurtDrawHamburger SV
3
1
1
DFB-Pokal
Hamburger SV badge
Hamburger SV
HSV
1
Eintracht Frankfurt badge
Eintracht Frankfurt
SGE
3
FT
Bundesliga
Eintracht Frankfurt badge
Eintracht Frankfurt
SGE
1
Hamburger SV badge
Hamburger SV
HSV
2
FT
Bundesliga
Hamburger SV badge
Hamburger SV
HSV
1
Eintracht Frankfurt badge
Eintracht Frankfurt
SGE
1
FT
Bundesliga
Eintracht Frankfurt badge
Eintracht Frankfurt
SGE
3
Hamburger SV badge
Hamburger SV
HSV
0
FT
Bundesliga
Hamburger SV badge
Hamburger SV
HSV
1
Eintracht Frankfurt badge
Eintracht Frankfurt
SGE
2
FT
10Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hamburger SV: The tables

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
8530278+1918
D
W
W
D
W
2
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
8530146+818
D
W
D
D
W
3
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
85121810+816
W
L
L
W
D
4
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
85032211+1115
W
W
L
W
L
5
Werder BremenWerder BremenSVW
84311714+315
W
W
D
D
W
6
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
84131816+213
L
L
W
W
W
7
ElversbergElversbergELV
84131616013
W
L
W
L
D
8
Mainz 05Mainz 05M05
83141717010
L
L
W
L
W
9
Hamburger SVHamburger SVHSV
8314717-1010
D
L
W
W
W
10
AugsburgAugsburgFCA
82331815+39
L
D
L
D
L
11
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
83051415-19
W
L
L
W
L
12
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
83051416-29
L
W
W
L
L
13
FC KoelnFC KoelnKOE
8233912-39
D
D
L
W
L
14
PaderbornPaderbornSCP
823369-39
D
W
D
L
W
15
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht FrankfurtSGE
82331118-79
D
L
W
L
D
16
Union BerlinUnion BerlinFCU
8143719-127
D
D
D
W
L
17
Schalke 04Schalke 04S04
813449-56
L
D
L
L
D
18
Borussia MoenchengladbachBorussia MoenchengladbachBMG
81161122-114
D
W
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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