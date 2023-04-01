WATCH: Dzvukamanja leaves keeper rooted in Orlando Pirates' win over Richards Bay

Terrence Dzvukamanja and Monnapule Saleng handed Orlando Pirates their third straight league win on Saturday against Richards Bay.

Dzvukamanja and Saleng the heroes as Bucs go second

Pirates record fourth straight win in all competitions

Sea Robbers chasing Caf CL football

WHAT HAPPENED: The Zimbabwe attacker, as usual, was preferred by coach Jose Riveiro and looked dangerous from the word go.

In the 32nd minute, Kabelo Dlamini - who struggled to impress against SuperSport United in the previous Premier Soccer League duties, crossed the ball to the 28-year-old attacker.

Dzvukamanja managed to get on the ball first and guided it home, leaving the goalkeeper glued in his position.

Saleng then scored his ninth of the season in the stoppages, ending his three-match mini-drought.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was Pirates' fourth win in all competitions which is a confidence booster with six rounds remaining to conclude the season.

The win ensures the race for Caf Champions League spot becomes hotter considering the fact that SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs are also eyeing the coveted continental spot.

WHAT NEXT: The next stop for Pirates will be next weekend at the Nelson Mandela Bay against Chippa United.