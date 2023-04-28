WATCH: Du Preez's stunning effort keeps Kaizer Chiefs' Caf Champions League hopes alive

Ashley du Preez's moment of magic won maximum points For Kaizer Chiefs against Chippa United on Thursday in their Premier Soccer League outing.

Chiefs came into the match as favourites

Chippa were determined to stop Amakhosi

Du Preez broke their hearts

WHAT HAPPENED: Kaizer Chiefs came into the match against Chippa United desperate for a result to continue with their push for a Caf Champions League slot.

However, it was not easy considering the fact that the Chilli Boys are also desperate to avoid the Premier Soccer League axe.

It seemed the match would end in a goalless draw until Du Preez did his magic with 18 minutes remaining on the clock to hand Amakhosi maximum points - a goal so stunning fans suggested he should be playing for Real Madrid instead.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win at the Nelson Mandela Stadium kept the Glamour Boys' slim hopes of playing Caf Champions League football next season alive.

Du Preez has now scored six goals and provided four assists in the 22 league matches he has played this season.

In the 2021/22 campaign, he scored nine and had two assists. With his current form, he can still manage to equal the initial achievement.

WHAT NEXT: Du Preez is expected to be part of the Chiefs team that will play Swallows on Sunday at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.