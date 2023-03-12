WATCH: Du Preez eclipses Tau? Kaizer Chiefs fans think Amakhosi forward scored better goal

Ashley Du Preez hammered home Kaizer Chiefs’ winner they beat Casric Stars but was it better than Percy Tau’s strike against Mamelodi Sundowns?

Du Preez netted the winner for Amakhosi

Tau scored for Al Ahly in loss to Sundowns

Chiefs’ supporters feel their star had better technique

WHAT HAPPENED? Du Preez, a 50th minute substitute for Chiefs, connected well with a pin-point pass from Keagan Dolly to score what turned out to be the winner for Chiefs as they downed the third-tier side 2-1 to advance to the Nedbank Cup quarter-final on Sunday.

The forward spotted Dolly on the ball and made a run into the box, getting in between the two centre-backs, before slotting home to give Chiefs the lead in the 63rd minute, just one minute after Kgomotso Mosadi had scored the equaliser for the lower-league side.

That was after Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana had broken the deadlock from the penalty spot 11 minutes into the game.

A section of Chiefs fans feel Du Preez’s goal is better than that scored by Al Ahly forward Tau during the Egyptian giants’ 5-2 loss to Sundowns in the Champions League on Saturday.

Tau picked the ball on the right wing, left left-back Aubrey Modiba for dead, before sprinting into the box and firing a left-footed stunner past Ronwen Williams to make it 3-2 just on the hour mark although it was not enough to save Al Ahly from defeat.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Even though Tau’s goal was of little consequence, it will excite Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos ahead of this month’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Liberia where he will need his forwards firing on all cylinders.

For Du Preez, it was a personal relief after enduring a long drought in front of goal, and having not been called to the national team, he will hope the strike inspires him to score more consistently given this was just his fifth goal in 21 matches, having started most of them.

WHAT’S NEXT? Chiefs return to league action next Saturday against Maritzburg United, a day after Al Ahly tackle Coton Sport of Cameroon in the Champions League, seeking a first group win.