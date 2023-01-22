WATCH: Desperate Khune and Kaizer Chiefs players overwhelmed as Mamelodi Sundowns’ Maema strikes

Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Neo Maema scored a beauty to sink Kaizer Chiefs in a Premier Soccer League match on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilians won 1-0 with Maema’s 20th-minute goal settling the contest at FNB Stadium. It was the Masandawana attacker’s fifth league goal of the season.

There was some desperate defending from Chiefs players after the build-up to his goal started on the right flank when Themba Zwane released an overlapping Khuliso Mudau. Mudau then sent a low cross to Peter Shalulile who set up Maema to fire into the top corner of Itumeleng Khune’s goal.

There were eight Chiefs players inside the box trying to stop the final exchanges between Shalulile and Maema. But when Maema struck, none of them could do anything with Khune only diving to clutch some fresh air.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maema’s goal sent Masandawana on a record-smashing 12-match winning streak. Crucially, it also increased Sundowns’ chances of wrapping up a record-extending sixth successive league title with a large number of games to go.

The Brazilians are now 17 points ahead on the standings but that gap could be reduced on Sunday when second-placed Richards Bay take on SuperSport United in third.

Sundowns' healthy lead will take the pressure away from them when they start balancing their domestic fixtures with more demanding Caf Champions League matches.

WHAT NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS? The Brazilians will be back in action on Tuesday when they visit TS Galaxy. The Rockets are one of the two teams that have defeated Sundowns in the league this season.