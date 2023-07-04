WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo works out to late South African rapper Costa Titch track

Cristiano Ronaldo has been staying in shape during his summer holidays with some inspiration from the late South African rapper Costa Titch

Forward looking to stay in shape

Enjoying his summer break

Working out to Ma Gang

WHAT HAPPENED? The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is now 38 years of age, but he has always kept himself in the best possible shape and offered no indication that retirement will be on the cards any time soon. Ronaldo works as hard as anybody, with the Portuguese superstar pumping iron and throwing some dance moves to MA GANG by Costa Titch & Champuru Makhenzo ft Phantom Steeze, ManT, Sdida & C'BUDA M.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Costa Titch died in March of this year after he collapsed onstage during a performance at a music festival in South Africa. The rapper, whose real name is Constantinos Tsobanoglou, was just 28 years old.

WHAT NEXT? His devastated family are still looking for answers as to how the rapper died.

"I promise you, my son, that I will not rest until I find out what happened to you," his mom posted to Instagram.