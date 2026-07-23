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Steve Blues

WATCH: Chicago Fire's Puso Dithejane scores his first MLS goal and tears through Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in viral dribble

P. Dithejane
Chicago Fire FC
Premier Soccer League
Inter Miami CF vs Chicago Fire FC
Inter Miami CF
Major League Soccer
M. Mbokazi
L. Messi

With Mbekezeli Mbokazi left out of the match day squad it was up to the young South African winger to stamp his authority on the match after coming on in the 61st minute. Just six minutes later he latched onto a pass from Maren Haile-Selassie and found the back of the net. And although his team went on to lose 3-2, it was a nutmeg and mazy dribble past four players that had everyone talking after the match.

The goal:



The incredible dribble:



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