Where can we watch the UEFA Champions League in Southeast Asia?

Here's how you can watch the games LIVE this week as the quarter-final stages of Europe's premier club competition rolls on...

The quarter-finals of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League is about to culminate.

The first leg fixtures are set to be begin. Ahead of the fixtures, Goal tells you how to watch the UEFA Champions League this week LIVE for free and many more.

Fixtures

Team   Team Leg 1 Time (TH / LA / CA)
Tottenham v Man City April 10 2:00 am
Liverpool v Porto April 10 2:00 am
Ajax v Juventus April 11 2:00 am
Man United v Barcelona April 11 2:00 am

Watching the UEFA Champions League play-offs in South East Asia

Goal, as official digital broadcaster in SouthEast Asia, will be live streaming the UEFA Champions League matches to its users in select countries. Here's how you can watch the matches in SouthEast Asia this week:

1) Tottenham vs Man City

Country Stream
Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports
Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA
Thailand Click Here
Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here
   

2) Liverpool vs Porto

Country Stream
Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports
Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA
Thailand Click Here
Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

3) Ajax vs Juventus

Country Stream
Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports
Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA
Thailand Click Here
Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

4) Man United vs Barcelona

Country Stream
Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports
Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA
Thailand Click Here
Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

 

