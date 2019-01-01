UEFA Champions League

Where can we watch the UEFA Champions League in Southeast Asia?

Last updated
Comments()
Getty
Here's how you can watch the games LIVE this week as the group stages of Europe's premier club competition gets underway...

The 2019-20 UEFA Champions League is upon us with the group stage ready to rumble. 

32 teams have been divided into eight groups of four each and the first matchday gets underway this week. All the big teams are in action with the marquee clash of the matchday seeing PSG take on Real Madrid.

Ahead of the fixtures, Goal tells you how to watch the UEFA Champions League this week LIVE for free and many more.

Editors' Picks

Fixtures

Team   Team Date Time (LA/KH/TH) / Time (PH/MY/SG)
Olympique Lyonnais v Zenit Sep 18 11:55pm (Sep 17) / 12:55am
Inter Milan v Slavia Praha Sep 18 11:55pm (Sep 17) / 12:55am
Ajax v Lille Sep 18 2:00am / 3:00am
Chelsea v Valencia Sep 18 2:00am / 3:00am
Salzburg v Genk Sep 18 2:00am / 3:00am
Benfica v RB Leipzig Sep 18 2:00am / 3:00am
Napoli v Liverpool Sep 18 2:00am / 3:00am
Borussia Dortmund v  Barcelona Sep 18 2:00am / 3:00am
Club Brugge v Galatasaray Sep 19 11:55pm (Sep 18) / 12:55am
Olympiakos v Tottenham Sep 19 11:55pm (Sep 18) / 12:55am
Bayer Leverkusen v Lokomotiv Moscow Sep 19 2:00am / 3:00am
Shakhtar Donetsk v Man City Sep 19 2:00am / 3:00am
Dinamo Zagreb v Atalanta Sep 19 2:00am / 3:00am
PSG v Real Madrid Sep 19 2:00am / 3:00am
Atletico Madrid v Juventus Sep 19 2:00am / 3:00am
Bayern Munich v Red Star Belgrade Sep 19 2:00am / 3:00am

Watching the UEFA Champions League play-offs in South East Asia

Goal, as official digital broadcaster in SouthEast Asia, will be live streaming the UEFA Champions League play-off matches to its users in select countries. Here's how you can watch the matches in SouthEast Asia this week:

1) Olympique Lyonnais v Zenit

Country Stream
Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports
Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA
Thailand Click Here
Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

 

2) Internazionale v Slavia Praha

Country Stream
Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports
Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA
Thailand Click Here
Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

 

3) Ajax v Lille

Country Stream
Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports
Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA
Thailand Click Here
Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

4) Chelsea v Valencia

Country Stream
Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports
Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA
Thailand Click Here
Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

5) Salzburg v Genk

Country Stream
Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports
Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA
Thailand Click Here
Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

6) Benfica v RB Leipzig

Country Stream
Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports
Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA
Thailand Click Here
Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

7) Napoli v Liverpool

Country Stream
Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports
Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA
Thailand Click Here
Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

8) Borussia Dortmund v Barcelona 

Country Stream
Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports
Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA
Thailand Click Here
Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

9) Club Brugge v Galatasaray

Country Stream
Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports
Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA
Thailand Click Here
Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

 

10) Olympiakos v Tottenham Hotspur

Country Stream
Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports
Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA
Thailand Click Here
Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

 

11) Bayer Leverkusen v Lokomotiv Moscow

Country Stream
Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports
Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA
Thailand Click Here
Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

12) Shakhtar Donetsk v Manchester City

Country Stream
Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports
Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA
Thailand Click Here
Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

13) Dinamo Zagreb v Atalanta

Country Stream
Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports
Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA
Thailand Click Here
Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

14) PSG v Real Madrid

Country Stream
Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports
Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA
Thailand Click Here
Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

15) Atlético Madrid v Juventus 

Country Stream
Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports
Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA
Thailand Click Here
Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

16) Bayern München v Crvena Zvezda (Red Star Belgrade)

Country Stream
Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports
Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA
Thailand Click Here
Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

 

Close