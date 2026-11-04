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Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: Kick-off time

Europa League - Game Week 4 5 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Abanca Balaidos

Celta Vigo and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise kick off on 05.11.2026 at 21:00.

Watch Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise live today: TV and streaming details

This week's talking points: Celta Vigo and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise's recent form

Celta Vigo have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five competitive matches. Most recently, they lost 3:0 to Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga, having beaten Celtic Glasgow 1:2 away in the Europa League before that. Across those five matches, Celta scored seven goals and conceded six.

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise have won four and drawn one of their last five competitive matches. They most recently beat KVRS Waasland-SK Beveren 1:2 away in the Jupiler League, following a 4:0 win against Hapoel Beer Sheva in the Europa League. Union scored 13 goals and conceded just three over those five matches.

Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: Line-ups

Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: Form

Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: Head-to-head record

Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: The tables