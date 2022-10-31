WATCH: Bwalya scores a screamer for AmaZulu to sink Stellenbosch in PSL

Larry Bwalya announced his arrival in the Premier Soccer League with a beautiful taken effort as AmaZulu defeated Stellenbosch 1-0 on Sunday.

Bwalya moved to AmaZulu from Simba SC

He scored his first PSL goal against Stellenbosch

The win elevated Usuthu to the seventh spot

WHAT HAPPENED? AmaZulu went into the fixture at King Zwelithini Stadium seeking to arrest a run of eight matches without a win in the top flight and it was the Zambia international who stepped up to grab his first goal for Usuthu and secure the three points.

A pass from Msindisi Ndlovu set up Bwalya outside the 18-yard area, and the Chipolopolo midfielder unleashed a left-footed effort which beat goalkeeper Sage Stephens to the right post before rolling into the net.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal was the first for Bwalya since joining Usuthu from Tanzania giants Simba on May 26, 2022. He has made six appearances so far in the PSL.

The win enabled AmaZulu to jump to position seven on the league table with 17 points from 13 matches.

WHAT NEXT FOR BWALYA? He will hope to win his first trophy with AmaZulu when they take on Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.