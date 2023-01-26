WATCH: Burnley creates buzz with a classy Foster unveiling video involving Messi and Ronaldo

Championship log leaders Burnley created a unique video to announce their new striker Lyle Foster to the world on Wednesday evening.

Foster was unveiled by Burnley

Bafana striker signed a four-and-a-half-year deal

Burnley released a creative video to unveil the striker

WHAT HAPPENED: Burnley unveiled their new signing, South Africa striker Foster who agreed on a four-and-a-half-year deal on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old joined the English side from Belgian Pro League side Westerlo where he had scored eight goals and provided four assists in the 21 matches he had featured this term.

WATCH: The Championship leaders created a unique video to unveil their new striker. Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo and his counterpart from Argentina Lionel Messi are also featured in the short video.

WHAT ARE THEY SAYING: The fans were impressed with the creativity in the video and could not hold back their comments.

Jidechi Chidiezie felt the clip ticked every box, "This announcement video, is the most perfect of them all," he posted.

For one Tanaka Shumba, the video left him dumbfounded as revealed in his reaction, "Wow! I have no words."

While one Peter Makeba challenged the striker to match the video, "Up to Foster to show he deserves this creative piece. All the best lad."

WHAT NEXT: Foster might make his debut on Saturday as Burnley make a trip to play Ipswich Town in the FA Cup assignment.