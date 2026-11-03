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UEFA Champions League on TV

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Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis: Kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 4 4 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Signal Iduna Park

Borussia Dortmund and Real Betis kick off on 04.11.2026 at 21:00.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis live today: TV channel and live stream

DAZN will show Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis live. In Switzerland, SRF zwei will broadcast the match. All viewing options are listed below.

Borussia Dortmund and Real Betis: Recent results

Dortmund have two wins, two draws and one defeat from their last five competitive matches. They most recently drew 2:2 with Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. Before that, Borussia Dortmund beat Eintracht Frankfurt 1:0 and won 1:2 away to Sabah FK in the Champions League. Across those five matches, Dortmund scored seven goals and conceded five.

Real Betis have three wins, one draw and one defeat from their last five competitive matches. Most recently, Betis beat Feyenoord Rotterdam 1:0 in the Champions League. Their only draw was a 0:0 against Celta Vigo, while a 2:5 defeat against Barcelona was their only loss. Betis scored six goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis: Line-ups

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis: Form

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis: Head-to-head record

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis: The tables