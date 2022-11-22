WATCH: Billiat reveals how Kaizer Chiefs long plotted against Orlando Pirates' Mpontshane for Soweto Derby

Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat says Yusuf Maart’s sensational goal against Orlando Pirates was planned.

Billiat was involved in Maart's sensational goal vs Pirates

The Zimbabwean explains how they planned against Mpontshane

Chiefs won the match 1-0

WHAT HAPPENED? Maart scored an astonishing goal, struck from Chiefs’ half to hand Amakhosi a fourth-straight Soweto Derby victory on October 29. It was the only goal of the match and it came in the 74th minute. Billiat has revealed they had long noticed Pirates goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane’s positioning since the first half of the match. The Zimbabwean forward says they discussed opportunities to try long shots and take advantage of Mpontshane being always off his goal line and it finally paid off with 16 minutes of the contest remaining.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Premier Soccer League season is about to reach the halfway stage but Maart’s goal is already being talked about as the Goal of the Season by fans. PSL followers are still waiting for another strike that would emerge as a strong contender to Maart’s long attempt. Even world football governing body Fifa has recognised the stunning goal and hinted it could be nominated for the Puskas award.

WHAT NEXT FOR BILLIAT AND MAART? Chiefs are on the 2022 Fifa World Cup break and Billiat would be trying to rest and then use the time without competitive action to work on himself amid a difficult season for the 32-year-old. Billiat has been struggling for form this season in which he looks a very different player. During this break, Maart might try to also improve himself and prove his goal was not a fluke.