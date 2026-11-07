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Super Lig
team-logoBesiktas
Tupras Stadyumu
team-logoGenclerbirligi
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Anggi Riwanto
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Watch Beşiktaş vs. Gençlerbirliği live today: who is showing or streaming the match on TV and online?

Besiktas vs Genclerbirligi
Besiktas
Genclerbirligi
Super Lig

Beşiktaş play Gençlerbirliği in the Süper Lig. But who is showing the match live on TV and via stream today?

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Hong KongbeIN Sport Max Hong Kong
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Beşiktaş vs Gençlerbirliği: kick-off time

crest
Super Lig - Game Week 11
Tupras Stadyumu

Beşiktaş host Gençlerbirliği at Tupraş Stadyumu in Istanbul in a Süper Lig clash. The hosts need to make up ground in the table after a run of mixed results.

Under pressure at Beşiktaş, Vincenzo Italiano needs three points. His side lost 3-2 to Celtic Glasgow in the Europa League and have gone two league matches without a win.

Gençlerbirliği travel as underdogs, but recent performances have given them confidence. Bernd Storck's side won their last league match 5-0 against Alanyaspor and arrive with momentum.

Fourth-placed Beşiktaş sit well above Gençlerbirliği in 14th, but recent form suggests a closer contest than the table does.

TV broadcast and live-stream options, along with the kick-off time, are listed below.

Talking points this week: what has been happening at Beşiktaş and Gençlerbirliği?

Beşiktaş have one win, two draws and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent game ended in a 3-2 Europa League defeat to Celtic Glasgow. Before that, they drew 2-2 with Kasımpaşa, while a 2-0 home win against Istanbul Başakşehir was a positive highlight. They scored nine goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

In their last five competitive matches, Gençlerbirliği have recorded two wins, one draw and two defeats. A 5-0 win against Alanyaspor was their most emphatic performance, followed by another 5-0 victory in the cup against Karakopru Belediyespor. They scored twelve goals and conceded four across the five matches.

BJK

BJK - Form

TRS
L2-0
CRY
D2-2
IBS
W2-0
KAS
D2-2
CEL
L3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
GEN

GEN - Form

AMS
D2-2
GAL
L0-1
KSP
L2-0
SKB
W5-0
ALS
W5-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Beşiktaş vs Gençlerbirliği: line-ups

Besiktas vs Genclerbirligi Probable lineups

Manager

  • V. Italiano

Beşiktaş vs Gençlerbirliği: form

BJK

BJK - Form

TRS
L2-0
CRY
D2-2
IBS
W2-0
KAS
D2-2
CEL
L3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
GEN

GEN - Form

AMS
D2-2
GAL
L0-1
KSP
L2-0
SKB
W5-0
ALS
W5-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Beşiktaş vs Gençlerbirliği: head-to-head record

Head to Head

BesiktasDrawGenclerbirligi
3
0
2
Super Lig
Genclerbirligi badge
Genclerbirligi
GEN
0
Besiktas badge
Besiktas
BJK
2
FT
Super Lig
Besiktas badge
Besiktas
BJK
1
Genclerbirligi badge
Genclerbirligi
GEN
2
FT
Club Friendlies
Besiktas badge
Besiktas
BJK
2
Genclerbirligi badge
Genclerbirligi
GEN
0
FT
Super Lig
Genclerbirligi badge
Genclerbirligi
GEN
0
Besiktas badge
Besiktas
BJK
3
FT
Super Lig
Besiktas badge
Besiktas
BJK
0
Genclerbirligi badge
Genclerbirligi
GEN
1
FT
8Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored1/5

Beşiktaş vs Gençlerbirliği: the tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
119112715+1228
W
W
W
W
W
2
Amed SportifAmed SportifAMS
117222815+1323
L
W
W
W
D
3
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
10712248+1622
W
W
W
W
W
4
KasimpasaKasimpasaKAS
115511711+620
W
D
W
W
L
5
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
106132012+819
D
W
L
W
L
6
KocaelisporKocaelisporKOB
11614139+419
W
D
W
L
L
7
Istanbul BasaksehirIstanbul BasaksehirIBS
115241917+217
W
W
L
W
D
8
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
105142410+1416
L
L
W
W
W
9
Corum FKCorum FKCOB
105142116+516
W
L
W
W
L
10
GoztepeGoztepeGOZ
114342219+315
L
W
W
W
W
11
Erzurumspor FKErzurumspor FKERZ
10424915-614
L
W
W
D
W
12
AlanyasporAlanyasporALS
10334916-712
L
L
L
D
W
13
RizesporRizesporRIZ
103251115-411
D
L
L
L
D
14
GenclerbirligiGenclerbirligiGEN
103251218-611
W
L
L
D
L
15
KonyasporKonyasporKSP
11227614-88
L
L
W
L
D
16
Gaziantep FKGaziantep FKGAZ
11227919-108
L
L
L
L
L
17
SamsunsporSamsunsporSAM
112181126-157
W
L
L
L
L
18
EyupsporEyupsporEYU
111010330-273
L
L
L
L
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League Qualification
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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