Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has appeared in a bizarre Spanish-language 'Kiss, Marry, Kill' video on the club's social channels.

The former Arsenal striker is asked to select between three different people, within football, sport and the celebrity world, based on who he would choose to go out to dinner with, who he would allow to have the keys to his house and, finally, whose car keys he would steal.

The clip features the likes of his former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, fictional characters Spider-Man and Batman, Canadian rapper Drake, Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton and popstar Lady Gaga, among others.

What were Aubameyang's picks?

Take out for dinner Give keys to his house Steal their car keys Ronaldo Nazario Xavi Arsene Wenger Yaya Toure Lewis Hamilton Drake Spider-Man Rosalia Batman Gerard Pique Ian Wright Lady Gaga

