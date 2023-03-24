WATCH: Bafana Bafana throw away two-goal lead as Sangare’s stunner rescues point for Liberia

Mohammed Sangare’s long-range strike broke South Africa’s hearts as Liberia forced a 2-2 draw in their 2023 Afcon qualifier on Friday.

Liberia came from behind to draw 2-2

South Africa had led 2-0 at halftime

Sangare’s last minute strike equalised for Liberia

WHAT HAPPENED? Sangare hammered home a left-footed stunner that left Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams with no chance, deep in added time, as the Lone Stars secured an unlikely point at the Orlando Stadium.

The Accrington Stanley midfielder had come on at halftime as Liberia sought a route back into the game after South Africa took a 2-0 lead at the break following Lyle Foster’s brace.

Foster had opened the scoring after 11 minutes from the penalty spot after Percy Tau was brought down in the box and he made it 2-0 in the 22nd minute, from a well-taken header after connecting well with Teboho Mokoena’s cross.

Tau then thought he had grabbed South Africa’s third goal eight minutes after the interval but it was disallowed for offside before Bafana Bafana missed a number of chances of which they would come to pay for later.

Tonia Tisdell started the comeback when he converted a 68th minute free-kick after South Africa defenders failed to keep the ball out as it went past Williams, giving Liberia impetus before Sangare grabbed the equaliser.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The draw leaves South Africa in a difficult position as they have one point from two matches, same as Liberia, and will have to beat the Lone Stars in Monrovia on Tuesday to get their campaign back on track.

With head-to-head determining who qualifies for next year’s tournament, South Africa must win in Liberia to amass four points, which will most certainly guarantee them a place in the tournament before June’s home match with Morocco.

WHAT’S NEXT? Bafana Bafana will face the now confident Liberia in Monrovia on Tuesday.