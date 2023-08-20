WATCH: Angry Kaizer Chiefs fans throw missiles at Molefi Ntseki after PSL loss to TS Galaxy

Kaizer Chiefs fans were not pleased with Molefi Ntseki after their team lost 1-0 to TS Galaxy.

Chiefs lost to TS Galaxy in Mbombela

They have not won a PSL game this term

Amakhosi fan unhappy with Ntseki

WHAT HAPPENED: Kaizer Chiefs suffered a second successive loss in the PSL on Sunday evening when they lost 1-0 against TS Galaxy. Chiefs also suffered a 2-1 defeat against defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Amakhosi faithful, who flocked in to watch Molefi Ntseki's side at the Mbombela Stadium, were left disappointed as the Glamour Boys could not hit top gear against the Rockets.

Chiefs fans were not shy to let Ntseki know that they are not pleased with the recent results as they threw missiles at him when he was walking down the tunnel. The Amakhosi mentor was escorted by security personnel.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs find themselves sitting on position 13 after picking up a single point from a possible nine. The Glamour Boys have been shy in front of goal having netted just once against Sundowns.

Ntseki's frustrations continue as he lost Ranga Chivaviro in the game against Galaxy. The potent striker was substituted in the 29th minute due to an injury. However, Ntseki has reassured the Amakhosi faithful that the situation will turn around.

WHAT'S NEXT: Chiefs will take on AmaZulu on 26 August at the FNB Stadium where both sides will continue their search for a first win of the season. Usuthu have played three goalless draws against SuperSport United, Richards Bay and Royal AM. You can follow the live match commentary here when Chiefs host Usuthu.