Moroka Swallows captain Andile Jali has been sent off against Mamelodi Sundowns after a reckless foul on Teboho Mokoena in an MTN8 clash.

Jali was playing against former team

Committed a dangerous foul inside ten minutes

Swallows had to play with 10 men

WHAT HAPPENED: Jali was named in the Swallows team against his former side at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

The midfielder lasted just seven minutes on the pitch before receiving his marching orders after a reckless challenge on Teboho Mokoena.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The red card will without doubt leave coach Steve Komphela with an egg on his face after recent positive quotes about his captain.

Article continues below

WHAT NEXT: The tactician will now have to find an able replacement in the next two matches.