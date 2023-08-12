- Jali was playing against former team
- Committed a dangerous foul inside ten minutes
- Swallows had to play with 10 men
WHAT HAPPENED: Jali was named in the Swallows team against his former side at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.
The midfielder lasted just seven minutes on the pitch before receiving his marching orders after a reckless challenge on Teboho Mokoena.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The red card will without doubt leave coach Steve Komphela with an egg on his face after recent positive quotes about his captain.
Article continues below
WHAT NEXT: The tactician will now have to find an able replacement in the next two matches.
Who has done the best transfer business so far in the PSL 2023/24 window?
Thanks for voting.
Results will be shared soon.