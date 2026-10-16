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Abdelmawgood Samir
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Watch: a goal from another planet, Wasslati's bicycle kick books its place on the Puskas list

Newroz vs Al Minaa
Newroz
Al Minaa
Premier League
H. Oueslati
Iraq
France

In the Iraqi league

Habib Ouslati stole the limelight on Friday. Tunisia's Newroz man scored twice in a 2-0 win over Al-Mina'a in the tenth round of the Iraq Stars League, and one of the goals, a stunning overhead kick from outside the penalty area, is already a candidate for goal of the season.

His first came in the 30th minute, the second in the opening minute of first-half stoppage time. That second strike was the moment of the match. Ouslati took a long pass down on his chest, then hooked a superb overhead kick from outside the box. It cracked the post and dropped inside the net, leaving his team-mates, the coaching staff and the fans in the stands open-mouthed.

Until then, Ouslati was hardly a household name on Iraqi pitches. He has worn the Tunisia shirt in a limited number of matches and had a previous spell with Al-Talaba before joining Newroz in July 2026.

That one goal changed things fast, racing across social media and sports platforms.

Newroz now sit second on 21 points from 10 matches, two behind leaders Al-Karma, who have played nine.

Next matches
NEW

NEW

Premier League

24 Oct 2026

DIY

DIY

ALM

ALM

Premier League

24 Oct 2026

ALK

ALK

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