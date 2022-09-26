WATCH: 11-year-old sensation Makhari dreams of coaching Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates

South Africa’s coaching sensation Arehone Makhari wants to take on the toughest jobs in the PSL.

The 11-year-old has eyes on the Soweto giants in future

He currently handles U11 and U15 sides at Rams Football Academy

Arehone Makhari is not afraid to give ‘hairdryers’ to his seniors

WHAT HAPPENED? 11-year-old Makhari has all the makings of a great coach after a video of him giving precise instructions to players, some of them his seniors, went viral.

The Grade Five pupil started showing interest at the age of five and was handed the reins as head coach of the U11 and U15 sides at the Rams Football Academy in Tshisaulu, Limpopo, but hopes to graduate to the senior side and coach a PSL team including Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs in future.

WHAT DID MAKHARI SAY? “I want to find myself coaching in the PSL because when I am in the PSL I will be able to help my family with the money I will get,” Makhari told FARPost.

“I would like to coach Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Sekhukhune or Marumo Gallants. I would like to have qualifications for coaching and also for administration and reach any level.”

“They [older players] don’t disrespect me because the chairman warned them that if they try to disrespect me, they will lose their games and I am sure they don’t want that.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Even at his tender age, Makhari already has a coaching philosophy which includes playing the ball on the ground while he likes to employ an attacking 4-3-3 formation with midfielders passing quickly to the forwards to score.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAKHARI? The youngster juggles his education and coaching and is hoping to get assistance to get his badges which will enable him to handle a professional side in future. He is keen to see his work at Rams Football Academy where he has won 16, drawn three and lost 10 of his 29 matches in charge, put him in good stead to achieve his dreams.