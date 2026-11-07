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Bundesliga
team-logoFC Koeln
RheinEnergieSTADION
team-logoBayer Leverkusen
Watch it on StarTimes App
Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
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Watch 1. FC Köln vs Bayer Leverkusen live today: who is showing or broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

FC Koeln vs Bayer Leverkusen
FC Koeln
Bayer Leverkusen
Bundesliga

In the Bundesliga, 1. FC Köln play Bayer Leverkusen. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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IrelandAmazon Prime Video
IndiaZEE5
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1. FC Köln vs Bayer Leverkusen: kick-off time

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 9
RheinEnergieSTADION

At the RheinEnergieSTADION in Cologne, 1. FC Köln host Bayer Leverkusen in a Bundesliga clash between two sides in very different form.

Köln sit 14th after eight matchdays and are searching for stability. They took a point from their latest match, a 1-1 draw with Union Berlin, thanks in part to a goal from Malek El Mala on his Bundesliga debut.

With four goals and one assist in nine competitive appearances this season, El Mala has been Köln's standout player. The 20-year-old is at the centre of intense transfer speculation. PSG are said to have contacted Köln boss Thomas Kessler, but have yet to make an official offer. El Mala recently stressed that he was concentrating on his performances for Köln.

Bayer Leverkusen arrive after an inconsistent run in the Bundesliga. Three defeats in recent league games, including a 4-2 loss to Stuttgart and a 3-0 loss to Hoffenheim, have badly dented their start to the season. Coach Carles Martinez is searching for the consistency his team have so far lacked in the Bundesliga.

In Europe, Leverkusen have fared much better. They are top of the Europa League with nine points after three matchdays, although Marseille beat them 1-0 on Thursday. Ibrahim Maza has been central to Leverkusen's creativity, contributing to seven goals in twelve competitive appearances. He recently said a move to PSG would be a big dream for him.

Live broadcast details for the derby are below.

Topics of the week: what has been happening at 1. FC Köln and Bayer Leverkusen?

Over their last five competitive matches, 1. FC Köln have recorded one win, two draws and two defeats. Their latest result was a 1-1 draw with Union Berlin, while a 5-0 victory over Union Berlin in the DFB Cup was the highlight of that run. Köln scored nine goals and conceded two over those five matches.

Bayer Leverkusen have recorded two wins, no draws and three defeats in their last five competitive matches. Their latest outing was a 1-0 Europa League defeat to Marseille, following a 4-2 Bundesliga loss to Stuttgart and a 3-0 defeat to Hoffenheim. They also beat Nürnberg 5-2 in the DFB Cup. Leverkusen scored nine goals and conceded ten in those five matches.

KOE

KOE - Form

BMG
W2-1
SGE
L1-0
S04
D0-0
FCU
W5-0
FCU
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
B04

B04 - Form

OFI
W0-2
TSG
L3-0
FCN
W5-2
VFB
L2-4
OM
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

1. FC Köln vs Bayer Leverkusen: line-ups

FC Koeln vs Bayer Leverkusen Probable lineups

4-4-2
FC Koeln crest
FC Koeln
KOE
Formation
Bayer Leverkusen crest
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
4-2-3-1
M. SchwaebeM. SchwaebeB. SosaB. SosaS. SebulonsenS. SebulonsenJ. SchmiedJ. SchmiedJ. Simpson-PuseyJ. Simpson-PuseyL. MainaL. MainaM. MooreM. MooreP. Okon-EngstlerP. Okon-EngstlerT. KraussT. KraussS. El MalaS. El MalaM. BuelterM. BuelterM. FlekkenM. FlekkenM. GutierrezM. GutierrezJ. QuansahJ. QuansahF. MedinaF. MedinaE. TapsobaE. TapsobaL. VazquezL. VazquezI. MazaI. MazaA. MoreiraA. MoreiraA. GarciaA. GarciaE. FernandezE. FernandezP. SchickP. Schick
Bayer Leverkusen crest
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
4-4-2
FC Koeln

Starting XI

Bayer Leverkusen

Manager

  • R. Wagner
  • C. Martinez

1. FC Köln vs Bayer Leverkusen: form

KOE

KOE - Form

BMG
W2-1
SGE
L1-0
S04
D0-0
FCU
W5-0
FCU
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
B04

B04 - Form

OFI
W0-2
TSG
L3-0
FCN
W5-2
VFB
L2-4
OM
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

1. FC Köln vs Bayer Leverkusen: head-to-head record

Head to Head

FC KoelnDrawBayer Leverkusen
0
0
5
Bundesliga
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
KOE
1
Bayer Leverkusen badge
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
2
FT
Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen badge
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
2
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
KOE
0
FT
DFB-Pokal
Bayer Leverkusen badge
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
3
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
KOE
2
FT
Bundesliga
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
KOE
0
Bayer Leverkusen badge
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
2
FT
Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen badge
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
3
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
KOE
0
FT
1Goals Scored10
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored1/5

1. FC Köln vs Bayer Leverkusen: the tables

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
9630288+2021
W
D
W
W
D
2
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
9540146+819
D
D
W
D
D
3
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
96032512+1318
W
W
W
L
W
4
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
85121810+816
W
L
L
W
D
5
Werder BremenWerder BremenSVW
84311714+315
W
W
D
D
W
6
ElversbergElversbergELV
94231616014
D
W
L
W
L
7
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
84131816+213
L
L
W
W
W
8
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht FrankfurtSGE
93331419-512
D
W
L
W
L
9
Hamburger SVHamburger SVHSV
94051020-1012
W
L
L
W
W
10
Mainz 05Mainz 05M05
93151718-110
L
L
L
W
L
11
PaderbornPaderbornSCP
9243710-310
D
D
W
D
L
12
AugsburgAugsburgFCA
92341918+19
L
L
D
L
D
13
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
83051415-19
W
L
L
W
L
14
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
83051416-29
L
W
W
L
L
15
FC KoelnFC KoelnKOE
8233912-39
D
D
L
W
L
16
Union BerlinUnion BerlinFCU
8143719-127
D
D
D
W
L
17
Schalke 04Schalke 04S04
813449-56
L
D
L
L
D
18
Borussia MoenchengladbachBorussia MoenchengladbachBMG
91171225-134
L
D
W
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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