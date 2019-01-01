'Wasteful' Kaizer Chiefs must learn ahead of Cape Town City clash - Manyama

The former Cape Town City captain believes Amakhosi need to improve their finishing in front of goal ahead of their clash with the Citizens

forward Lebogang Manyama felt one point is better than nothing after they drew with SuperSport United on Saturday night.

Samir Nurkovic opened the scoring for Amakhosi, but Bradley Grobler grabbed Matsatsantsa's equalising goal as the two teams drew 1-1 in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match at the FNB Stadium.

Manyama praised Serbian striker Nurkovic, who scored his first goal for the Soweto giants since joining the club last month.

"Nurkovic is forever running. He's always an option for us. He helps the team in a lot of ways," Manyama told SuperSport TV.

"Way before the ball came I could see that he wanted to go. These are things we work on. Just sad we couldn't win the game after playing so well."

Manyama walked away with the man of the match accolade after an impressive display on the night, but he rued Chiefs' missed chances.

"It was a very good game from both sides. Lots of chances. We couldn't finish. We missed a one-on-one and then it goes back to our side and it's 1-1 at the end of the day," he added.

"Good game for the fans. We are grateful for the support. We would have loved to take three points."

The experienced attacker explained they had to contain SuperSport in the closing stages of the match following the introduction of lanky forward Thamsanqa Gabuza.

"But you know SuperSport are a great team and they never stop fighting. We knew when they brought on Thami (Gabuza) then the long balls were coming," he continued.

"We tried to deal with them. These are things we learn from. One point is better than a loss. Big game on Tuesday in Cape Town. So, we move on from here."

Manyama and his Chiefs teammates will now take on in their next league match at the Newlands Stadium in the Mother City on Tuesday.