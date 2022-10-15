Wasteful Kaizer Chiefs miss opportunity to leapfrog Mamelodi Sundowns after Chippa United defeat

Kaizer Chiefs succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to a resilient Chippa United side in a PSL match on Saturday evening.

Amakhosi let a lead slip in their defeat to the Chilli Boys

The Soweto giants saw their five-match unbeaten run come to an end

Coach Arthur Zwane's side will now take on Galaxy in their next game

WHAT HAPPENED? Chiefs let a lead slip in their defeat to Chippa at Moses Mabhida Stadium as their five-match unbeaten run in the PSL came to an end. Siyabonga Ngezana handed Amakhosi the lead with a header from Keagan Dolly's corner-kick, but the Chilli Boys showed character after the restart.

Second half goals from Siphelele Luthuli and Ronald Pfumbidzai handed the Chilli Boys the lead. Chiefs had opportunities to score in the latter stages of the game, but the likes of Keagan Dolly, Siyethemba Sithebe and Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana failed to take their chances with the Soweto giants succumbing to a narrow defeat to Chippa.

ALL EYES ON: Brandon Petersen as the Cape Town-born keeper filled the void left by the injured Itumeleng Khune in the team. The Chiefs star looked shaky between the sticks - misplacing his passes and creating confusion in his own box and he conceded twice on the night.

Petersen gave away possession as his pass found Ronaldo Maarman, but the Orlando Pirates loanee fired straight into the 28-year-old shot-stopper's hands. The Ajax Cape Town academy product then nearly gifted Chippa a goal when he failed to control a back pass, but he recovered well and cleared his lines.

Coach Arthur Zwane will have a decision to make ahead of Chiefs' next game as Petersen has been unconvincing between the sticks whenever he features this season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs missed an opportunity to climb to the top of the league standings - leapfrogging current leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns.

The draw saw Amakhosi remain fourth on the standings - two points behind Sundowns as the race for the league championship continues. Sundowns, who are defending champions, have two games in hand.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR CHIEFS? The Glamour Boys will now go head to head with TS Galaxy in a game that will take place at FNB Stadium on Wednesday. Last season, Chiefs failed to beat Galaxy as the two teams drew 0-0 both home and away in the league with the Rockets emerging as 1-0 winners in their Nedbank Cup clash.