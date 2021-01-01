Wasswa was Uganda's 'team warrior and fighter’ – Onyango

The South African-based custodian pens an emotional letter to the 33-year-old after he called it quits from the national team

Uganda captain Denis Onyango has described midfielder Hassan Wasswa as ‘a warrior and fighter’ after he called it quits from national team duty on Sunday.

The 33-year-old midfielder confirmed he had retired from the national team, where he said it was a very big honour to represent the people of Uganda for the last 13 years.

Onyango, who features for Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa, has taken to his social media pages to describe Wasswa as a fighter who did his best while surviving the national team and further wished him well in his future endeavours.

“I would like to personally congratulate you on your retirement from international football,” Onyango wrote in a statement. “I enjoyed playing and working with you during your time with Uganda Cranes, and I consider you not only a valuable asset to the team but an enjoyable presence you were in the team, as well.

“While you will be missed by all of us, you certainly deserved to bow out with honour. Your hard work and diligence gave greatly benefited the Cranes over the 13 years, and I hope that the remaining and upcoming youngsters in the national team setup will strive to follow your stellar example.

“Your contributions to our overall football journey wherever we have played and been will sorely be missed. I personally do appreciate your sweat and the fight you put up for the team. I know I used to shout at you on the pitch but that was to push you to work harder. Just know I’m so happy and will be proud of you always.

“It has always been and will be my pleasure to work with you, so while I am saddened to see you go, I am confident you will find the same success and happiness in retirement that you experienced during your time with the national team.

“I wish you the best in your future endeavours, retirement will surely offer you many new opportunities, which I know you embrace wholeheartedly, just as you did with the Cranes.”

After announcing his retirement, coach Johnathan McKinstry was among the first people to pay tribute to the midfielder.

“A career of great quality, dedication, and service to the Uganda Cranes comes to an end,” McKinstry wrote on his Facebook page.

“Wasswa has been and will continue to remain a great example to future generations of what it takes to excel in the red shirt of Uganda.

“Good luck Hassan [Wasswa] in the next chapter.”

Article continues below

Federation of Uganda Football Association also thanked Wasswa for the great memories, having made 75 appearances for the national team.

Wasswa served the Cranes at two Afcon finals – 2017 in Gabon and 2019 in Egypt –and his last assignment for the national team was in Egypt when the Cranes played against Senegal and he also managed a total of 75 caps.

Outside Uganda, Wasswa played for St George (Ethiopia), FC Cape Town (South Africa), Karabukspor (Turkey), Altay (Turkey), Kayseri Erciyesspor (Turkey), Dong Nai (Vietnam), Al Shorta (Iraq), Nejmeh Sporting Club (Lebanon), Tala’ea El Gaish Sporting Club (Egypt) and lately Jeddah club in Saudi Arabia.