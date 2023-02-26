Was Shabalala paying tribute to Andile Mpisane in this outrageous Soweto Derby moment that no one noticed?

This audacious moment from Mduduzi Shabalala in the Soweto Derby did not go unnoticed...

Mduduzi Shabalala was roundly lauded for his outstanding display in Kaizer Chiefs’ Soweto Derby triumph over Orlando Pirates on Sunday, with the wonderkid’s scintillating display one of the standout features of the Amakhosi’s late success.

Olisa Ndah may have been the fall guy with his late own goal, as the Glamour Boys struggled to break down their opponents, but Shabalala’s innovation and confident use of the ball gave Chiefs the edge as they were the more proactive side.

There was one moment, however, that went unnoticed by large swathes of the Soweto Derby supporters, which merely hinted at Shabalala’s outrageous confidence for one so young…or at least, that’s our interpretation.

In first-half stoppage time, with the two sides unable to break each other down, Shabalala picked up the ball in the left-hand channel.

Under no pressure, with no Pirates player anywhere close, Shabalala had the audacity to pause, walk away from the ball, and wipe his jersey with his brow, before again then picking up possession and passing it back to one of the Chiefs’ defenders.

You can watch the video of the outrageous Shabalala moment here.

What exactly was the wonderkid thinking when, in the heat of the battle, in the midst of the intensity of the biggest game in South African soccer, he saw fit to pause and wipe his brow?!

BackPage Pix

Was he channelling Andile Mpisane, the Royal AM chairman and local musician, who—clearly struggling with the intensity of a DStv Diski Challenge contest recently—appeared to wipe his forehead with his jersey in consternation…and to practically remove the perspiration from his brow?

Certainly, the Royal AM kingpin is becoming something of a cult hero, but we aren’t convinced that that was Shabalala’s rationale.

Some fans weren’t happy, with @sahil_e complaining about the youngster’s approach during the Soweto Derby.

“What is this? Super Diski?” he questioned. “Shabalala is young so I can forgive him, but the quality of this match has been poor.

“It’s not like you are leading so you can pull this sort of thing on the pitch,” he added. “Very disjointed by both teams.”

The user certainly has a point, with Shabalala’s outrageous moment an indication of the lack of intensity in the derby. Imagine such a moment occurring—at 0-0—in the Madrid Derby or the Manchester Derby.

Another user recalled Emmanuel ‘Scara’ Ngobese, who infamously saw fit to showboat when in action for Chiefs…whether they were playing Pirates or not.

“I saw a tribute to Scara,” wrote @TheRealTakuza, “I saw a player who has studied the greats of the club even though [I] grew up a Pirates fan.

“Never seen him showboat before in the senior side,” he continued. “To do it against the biggest rivals with 70k+ watching…the audacity, arrogance, confidence.”

While some supporters will certainly have appreciated the youngster’s bold performance, it was evidence—also—of a lack of maturity, and perhaps an indication of an area Arthur Zwane must work on as he looks to help Shabalala reach the top.

Had Chiefs been leading comfortably, perhaps such showboating would be appropriate, otherwise, it’s hard to support his casual approach…unless, of course, he was channelling Andile Mpisane!