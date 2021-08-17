Was Mourinho's new £34m man Abraham harshly treated by Tuchel and Chelsea?

The ex-academy star has been deemed expendable due to the signing of Romelu Lukaku but scarcely got a look in under new Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel

Slowly walking around the perimeter of Stamford Bridge and waving goodbye after Chelsea's 3-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace at the weekend, Tammy Abraham knew that it was the end.

With Romelu Lukaku arriving from Inter for a blockbuster £98 million ($136m) fee, there would be no place for him at Chelsea this season.

He needed the weekend to get his head around moving to Roma, and former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho, having initially been attracted to the possibility of a transfer to Arsenal.

There was also the option of waiting until later in the window to see what other kind of move would transpire.

But Mourinho and his senior Roma staff have been decisive in getting their man.

The Serie A side enlisted super-agent Federico Pastorello to help complete the deal, having sold Edin Dzeko to Inter days earlier as a replacement for the outbound Lukaku.

Pastorello had the inside track on Abraham - with his client Lukaku coming to the Bridge to take the England forward’s place.

Chelsea quickly accepted a £34m ($47m) offer - with a £68m ($94m) buyback clause that becomes active in 2023.

Having come through the club doors for the first time as an eight-year-old, Abraham had lived his dream but was slowly seeing it slip away.

Nonetheless, he can savour his against-all-odds journey of making it all the way out of the academy at Cobham and into the first team with a group of his best friends.

There is no doubt that Chelsea have enjoyed a glorious time since Thomas Tuchel was appointed as coach in January but the subject of Abraham has always been the elephant in the room.

The 23-year-old had taken on the responsibility of Chelsea’s No.9 shirt - one that Fernando Torres, Radamel Falcao, Alvaro Morata and Gonzalo Higuain had struggled in - and excelled in his first full season in the first-team set-up under Frank Lampard, proving a lot of doubters wrong in the process.

Even though his second season in the senior ranks brought limited playing time, Abraham went on to help two different managers with a goal or an assist every 85 minutes on average.

But there remained a sense that players like Timo Werner were being given the chance to fail in front of goal whereas Abraham had to do more to get in - and stay in - the team, especially under Tuchel.

Indeed, Abraham was subbed off at half-time in his only two Premier League starts under Tuchel and completed just one 90 minute match - in the FA Cup - since the German took over.

Although Werner, Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz all had problems in front of goal last season, they picked up Tuchel's Ralf Rangnick-inspired pressing game quicker than Abraham did.

Abraham has a purity about his game; he is hungry for goals. In his first-ever media interview - with Goal - he spoke about what makes him tick.

"A goal kind of determines how happy I am with my performance and if I have helped the team, so, yes, scoring goals is what I aim to do every time I step on the pitch."

That understanding of German football, combined with the simple fact that they commanded high transfer fees, put them ahead of Abraham in the pecking order.

To compound matters, the England man also suffered an ankle injury which left him out injured for over a month.

Havertz was then given the responsibility as a central striker, a role he played at Leverkusen, but hardly at all under Lampard. That meant that Abraham was in the cold.

He ended up missing out on the European Championship, having previously watched on from the sidelines as Tuchel's vision was borne out and vindicated at club level.

Under his leadership, Chelsea went from ninth place to the top four in the Premier League. Shortly afterwards, they won the coveted Champions League for the second time in their history.

"He was clearly not happy with the last half-a-year and he has maybe reason not to be happy," Tuchel said last week of a striker forced to kick his heels on the sidelines.

"Maybe it was my fault not to push him and trust him at the same level as other players."

And now, with Abraham convinced that he can succeed in Serie A, he embarks on a new chapter to show Tuchel what he was missing.