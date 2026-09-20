Diego Simeone had a swift move ready the moment the final whistle sounded on Sunday evening, and the Atletico Madrid coach caught everyone off guard with it in the seventh round of the Spanish league.

Atletico took the capital derby 2-1 in a contest that began evenly before turning on Dean Huijsen's dismissal early in the second half. The sending-off reshaped the match. Simeone's side pounced for a precious victory that left Real Madrid six points adrift of leaders Barcelona.

Simeone celebrated hysterically the instant the referee blew, running and leaping in front of the fans applauding him.

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Rather than head over to shake hands with Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho, Simeone bolted for the dressing room, still bouncing as he ran into the tunnel of the Metropolitano. Mourinho, meanwhile, walked onto the pitch to shake hands with the Real Madrid players despite the harsh defeat.