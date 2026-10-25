Guus Til put PSV ahead midway through the first half of their high-profile clash with Feyenoord, skilfully finishing a ball from Lutsharel Geertruida. Moments earlier, though, he had stood in an offside position, raising the question of whether the goal should have counted.

From the flank, a cross reached Jeremiah St. Juste, who headed it away from the goalmouth, but only just. Til stood just behind the defender in an offside position as St. Juste tried to clear.

Til did not touch the ball or appear to impede St. Juste as he tried to head the cross away. Geertruida then laid the ball back to Til, who was no longer offside and finished.

Under the KNVB's laws of the game, a player in an offside position is not automatically penalised. They must also become actively involved in play, for example by impeding an opponent who is trying to play the ball.

The KNVB states that a player can be penalised if they prevent an opponent from playing the ball or affect their ability to do so.

According to Law 11: "A player in an offside position is only penalised if they become actively involved in play by preventing an opponent from playing the ball or being able to play it."

Til's earlier offside position was not, in itself, a reason to disallow the goal because he did not touch the ball or appear to impede St. Juste as he headed it away. PSV therefore deservedly lead Feyenoord midway through, with Feyenoord yet to show their best football.