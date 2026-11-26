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The Buccaneers may have moved to the summit of the Betway Premiership table, but their latest victory has left club legend Benedict Vilakazi far from impressed. Despite a 2-0 win over Abafana Bes'thende, the Sea Robbers were accused of being 'flat' and fortunate to escape with all three points.

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Complacency creeps in

Club legend and analyst Benedict Vilakazi believes the lackluster showing stemmed from a lack of respect for the opposition's technical bench. Mandla Ncikazi appeared to have his former side figured out. "Sometimes it’s a problem when you are going to face your former coach and you think you know him better," Vilakazi explained during his analysis on iDiski TV.

The former midfielder suggested that the familiarity between the players and their old coach led to a dangerous level of arrogance on the pitch. "I think that maybe Orlando Pirates players and everyone they just undermined the coach himself to say ‘no, we worked with him, we know him how he does things and all of that, so it’s going to be an easy game. So, we don’t have to put ourselves out there in terms of fighting, putting more energy, we know how he always give the message and whatsoever’," he said.

Ncikazi catches Bucs off guard

"But now, one thing that they forget is that as people we grow in life and in football in general. And for me, I think coach Ncikazi also caught them off guard because they think they know him, but he surprised them," the analyst added. "To be really honest, Pirates players, they were not in the game tonight. I don’t know whether they brought their bodies there, their mind, their heart were at home because there was no willingness."

He continued by highlighting the lack of tactical discipline during the flatter periods of the match. "There’s games where things are not working, but you guys are fighting to say, ‘let’s grind, let’s be defensive so they don’t break us, let’s be tight in the midfield’. But for Pirates, it was open there, Arrows they did whatever they wanted to do in the midfield. They find themselves in that box of Orlando Pirates, unfortunately they couldn’t score. [Sipho] Chaine can tell them, he even made a crucial save," Vilakazi added.

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Honesty required

With a congested schedule featuring the CAF Champions League and an upcoming Carling Knockout final, Vilakazi warned that such performances could derail their season. The former Bafana Bafana star insisted that the squad must hold themselves accountable if they wish to remain the benchmark in South African football. He believes the coaching staff must be blunt about the quality of the performance despite the positive result.

Next matches ORP CAF Champions League 08:00 RSB

"And now it’s a problem that players need to understand, especially when you play for a big team that we are still champions of the Betway Premiership because you want to defend the trophy," Vilakazi stated. "You’re going to play the Champions League. Now you got a cup final that you are going to play on 12 December. So, you cannot afford yourself to be in this line of fitness because one mistake, you are finished."

The warning concluded with a call for total transparency within the dressing room to avoid a repeat performance. "I hope players themselves are honest, and the coach tells them that, ‘You know what? I’ve tried to push you guys, but today you were not in the game at all and or we were lucky to win the game’. If Arrows used their chances, we’d be talking now to say we lost the game," Vilakazi concluded.