Wanyama’s Montreal Impact get Concacaf Champions League charge back on track

The slim win against rivals Toronto FC took their tally to six points as they fight to qualify for a continental spot

Victor Wanyama’s closed in on a 2021 Concacaf spot after beating arch-rivals 1-0 in Tuesday's clash.

The goal scored by Rudy Camacho from a set-piece was enough to take Montreal Impact's points tally to six, three fewer than their September 1 opponents.

The Canadian sides are in a fight to secure a single Champions League spot via the 2020 Canadian Championship.

Wanyama’s side will play three times each against Toronto and , a total of six matches, in the first phase before the season starts.

The club that will harvest the most points stands a chance to qualify for the 2020 Canadian Championship final.

The Canadian Championship final will be played in a single-match, winner-takes-all clash against the victors of the eight-team Canadian Premier League Island Games, with the Championship winner getting an automatic slot in the next edition of the Concacaf Champions League.

Wanyama’s coach Thierry Henry was happy about how his team fought and won their second match of the series.

“It’s the attitude. We were brave on the ball and brave off the ball. We said we were going to do that,” the French coach said after the match.

“The amount of 1-v-1s was refreshing and the number of times we stopped [Toronto] from playing was refreshing.

“Obviously, more than a couple of times [Toronto] went through and they found some openings because they’re a good team. They are a good team. You don’t go on a run of 18 games unbeaten just like that.

“We respect that a lot. But we wanted to be brave and courageous and that’s what we’ve done, on and off the ball. That’s what I actually liked the most.”

The great also picked out a few players who he thinks had a great impact on the game.

“I thought that Sam Piette was outstanding. He grew into the game. Manu [Emanuel Maciel] also,” Henry concluded.

“At the end Rudy [Camacho] and Luis [Binks] at the back were immense. Zack [Brault-Guillard] had a good game. Also Saphir [Taider]. Everybody.

“And then Clement [Diop], since the beginning of the season does what Clement does. But everybody I think was on point.”

Wanyama’s captain Jukka Raitala was elated by their exploits against the arch-rivals.

“I think we were the better team on the field. To keep a clean sheet in a place like this, it feels fantastic,” the defender stated.