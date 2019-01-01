Wanyama: Tottenham are struggling without Harambee Stars captain - Danny Murphy

The former Liverpool star believes Spurs should have used the midfielder more often because he is exactly what they need in the team

Danny Murphy has questioned the decision by Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino not to use Victor Wanyama more often.

The Kenyan captain hardly featured last season, with injuries playing their part, and he is yet to feature this term for the Uefa runners-up.

After spending three years at the North London club, reports have indicated the 28-year-old has already agreed on terms to sign for Belgian side before the European transfer window shuts, after dropping down the pecking order at Spurs.

Speaking to TalkSport, former player Murphy insists Wanyama should have been used a lot more by Pochettino.

“Good signing [for Brugge if he moves], I like him," Murphy told TalkSport. “He's a very, very good player. They are struggling a bit, aren't they? I say struggling, it's been an average start.

“He is exactly what you need when you are struggling. Someone who can come in and put his foot in. He can play as well and he can get the odd goal.

“I'm surprised Tottenham didn't use him more because a couple of years ago, him and Dembele had a partnership in the centre of midfield, which was phenomenal. It was.

“[Wanyama] had a couple of injuries, so maybe he's just struggled to come back the same. But good luck to him.”

Wanyama still has two years remaining on his current Tottenham contract.