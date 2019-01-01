Wanyama strike against Liverpool nominated for Tottenham Hotspur Goal of the Decade

The goal by the Kenyan captain has been nominated for Goal of the Decade, alongside 24 other strikes from 2010 to 2019

Victor Wanyama’s screamer against at Anfield has been shortlisted for the Goal of the Decade by Hotspur.

The Kenyan captain scored the goal in a 2-2 draw on February 4, 2018, with only 10 minutes remaining on the clock, barely two minutes after coming on as a substitute.

Wanyama kick-started the move towards his goal by spraying a pass onto the left-hand side of the pitch to a teammate who then delivered a cross into the D-area.

The resultant ball was parried back into play into the path of an advancing Wanyama, who reacted by connecting with a rasping shot from about 30-yards with the ball finding its way into the roof of the net leaving the goalkeeper with no chance.

The defensive midfielder later termed the goal as one of his best in a career that has also seen him play for in .

“I didn’t have time to think much before taking that shot,” the Harambee Stars captain told reporters after the game.

“It was one of the best goals I have ever scored. I just reacted before the Liverpool players. I thought I'd just let it go because the ball was bouncing and I didn't want to think too much. And I just let it fly.”

According to Spurs' official website, Wanyama’s strike has now been nominated alongside 24 other goals, including Danny Rose’s screamer against , Peter Crouch against and Harry Kane against Arsenal.

The full list of nominees

14/04/10 - Danny Rose vs Arsenal, 05/05/10 - Peter Crouch vs Man City, 21/08/10 - Gareth Bale vs Stoke, 20/10/10 - Gareth Bale vs Milan, 18/09/11 - Luka Modric vs Liverpool, 02/10/11 - Kyle Walker vs Arsenal, 02/05/12 - Luka Modric vs , 25/02/13 - Gareth Bale vs West Ham, 08/05/13 - Emmanuel Adebayor vs , 19/05/13 - Gareth Bale vs Sunderland, 30/10/13 - Gylfi Sigurdsson vs Hull, 01/12/13 - Sandro vs Man Utd, 23/10/14 - Erik Lamela vs Asteras Tripolis, 28/01/15 - Christian Eriksen vs , 07/02/15 - Harry Kane vs Arsenal, 23/01/16 - Dele vs , 05/03/16 - Harry Kane vs Arsenal, 08/04/17 - Dele vs , 05/11/17 - Heung-Min Son vs Crystal Palace, 04/01/18 - Heung-Min Son vs West Ham, 04/02/18 - Victor Wanyama vs Liverpool, 01/04/18 - Dele vs Chelsea, 24/11/18 - Heung-Min Son vs Chelsea, 09/05/19 - Lucas Moura vs and 07/12/19 - Heung-Min Son v .