Wanyama scores, Kizza debuts against D.C. United as Montreal Impact seal playoffs spot

The goal by the Harambee Stars skipper contributed as the Canadian side grabbed the vital win

international Victor Wanyama scored as sealed a playoffs place in a dramatic fashion by beating 3-2 at the Audi Field on Sunday.

Wanyama, Bojan Krkic, and Romello Quioto were the scorers in a game which international Mustafa Kizza made his debut. D.C. United would feel undone by Montreal Impact’s ability to come from behind twice and seal the playoffs position at their own turf.

Krkic scored in the 13th minute after Donovan Pines had given the home side a ninth-minute lead. Ola Kamara restored D.C. United’s lead in the 33rd minute but Wanyama’s header in a crowded penalty box restored parity in the 74th minute.

Romell Quioto gave Montreal Impact the winning goal in the 88th minute before Samuel Piette was sent off in the first minute of added time.

Impact coach Thierry Henry lauded his players for the fight that saw them secure the place in the playoffs despite posting poor results in the previous three games.

“This game mirrors our season," Henry said in his post-match reaction.

“We always needed to fight, we did it and we didn’t give up. Could we have clinched before? Yes of course. But we did it, away from home, down at halftime against a team that was hot at the moment and we needed to fight for it.”

Henry pitied D.C. United but felt his side deserved more than their Sunday opponents.

"We deserve this win but I’d like to tip my hat to this D.C. United team that came back from far. Unfortunately, they couldn’t get through and it worked out for us,” he added.

“The thing that comes back for me is that this group suffered a lot this year. And to have something to look at and say at least we’re in the playoffs and let’s see what can happen next is very good.”

On the other hand, Krkic was elated for the achievement despite the difficulties they have faced.

“It’s been difficult, I don’t know if people realise what this team did in the last two months,” he said.

“I think that this team deserves to win. We showed it today, we showed it in a lot of games that we played. This team is strong physically, mentally and emotionally. That’s why we won today.”

Montreal Impact are now back in the playoffs for the first time since qualifying for the Eastern Conference final in 2016.

Wanyama, Kizza and their teammates will face New Revolution in a play-off match on November 20.