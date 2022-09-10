Wanyama scores dramatic header as CF Montreal draw with Mensah's Columbus Crew to reach playoffs

The former Harambee Stars captain rallied his with only a minute left to the clock to salvage a draw at Saputo Stadium

Kenya international Victor Wanyama launched CF Montreal's comeback as they battled to a 2-2 draw against Columbus Crew in a Major Soccer League fixture on Friday to book their place in the playoffs.

Montreal found themselves trailing at Saputo Stadium in the 66th minute when Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah put Columbus ahead and they doubled their lead in the 68th minute through Lucas Zelarayan.

In the 89th minute, Montreal mounted a comeback and it was the former Harambee Stars captain who reduced the deficit, before second-half substitute Zachary Brault-Guillard snatched the dramatic draw in stoppage time.

After a first half that did not produce goals, Columbus were the first to find the back of the net when Mensah rose unmarked inside Montreal's box to head in past James Pantemis.

Two minutes later, Columbus doubled their lead when Zelarayan unleashed an unstoppable volley past Pantemis to silence the crowd at Saputo Stadium. With 15 minutes left to the final whistle, Columbus suffered a blow when Luis Diaz was sent off for a clumsy challenge.

Montreal took advantage of the numerical numbers and their numerous attacks on Columbus paid off when a fierce shot from Matko Miljevic deflected off Wanyama's head to find the top right corner of the net.

Brault-Guillard then completed the comeback with only three minutes of stoppage time remaining, when he beat Columbus custodian Eloy Room with a low effort.

Wanyama, who is the captain of the side, featured for the entire 90 minutes. He has so far played 28 matches and scored one goal. It was the same case for Mensah, who played for the entire game.

Montreal will next face Chicago Fire at Saputo Stadium on September 14 while Columbus will travel to tackle Inter Miami at DRV PRK Stadium.