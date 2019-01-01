Wanyama is in my Tottenham plans for the season - Pochettino

The Spurs boss speaks for the first time on the situation of the Kenyan captain, who was embroiled in a transfer saga recently

Mauricio Pochettino has stated midfielder Victor Wanyama remains in his plans at Hotspur this season.

The Kenyan captain was linked with a move from the club in the last transfer window, with Belgian side coming close to signing the player.

The move looked likely after Brugge and Spurs reportedly agreed on a deal worth £12m for the services of the 28-year-old but the move fell through on deadline day.

Wanyama remained at Tottenham and has since been included in the team’s squads for the Premier League and Uefa .

Apart from Wanyama, Christian Eriksen, Danny Rose, and Serge Aurier seemed determined to force moves away and uncertainty stalked Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen who, like Eriksen, have entered the final year on their contracts.

“Victor [Wanyama] is in my plans. Christian [Eriksen] is in my plans," Pochettino, said ahead of their match against on Saturday, as quoted by the Guardian.

“Before I understood that we were in a difficult situation and, of course, we tried to help them, to help the club, to do their business. When it’s one player [who wants to leave], then OK.

“But when it’s a few players, who start to make it difficult to create a good dynamic, a positive dynamic …Now we need to start to win games. Be refocused and who is not refocused is going to be out.”

Pochettino predicts fresh speculation will soon engulf his squad as the attention turns towards January but he wants to make a fresh start against Palace.

“Always it’s difficult [to sell players] and then I think Tottenham have more rumours than other clubs,” Pochettino added.

“In one month the rumours will start again."

Wanyama has two years still remaining on his contract at the North London side.