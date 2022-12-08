Wanyama agrees to return to Harambee Stars a year after announcing retirement - Namwamba

Former Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama has reversed his decision to retire and will now be available for Kenya again.

Prior to 'retirement' Wanyama had played 64 matches for Kenya

He is currently a free agent

Not yet known when Kenya will play internationals

WHAT HAPPENED: Wanyama had announced he was retiring from the Kenya national team on September 2021, after serving for 14 years.

A couple of weeks before the shocking announcement, the bulky midfielder had been stripped of the captaincy by the then Harambee Stars coach Jacob Ghost Mulee in favour of Michael Olunga.

However, after a meeting with the newly appointed Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba, Wanyama - who is currently a free agent after opting not to extend his deal with CF Montreal, has been successfully convinced to reconsider his stand.

WHAT HE SAID: "I'm delighted Victor Wanyama has agreed to return fully to Harambee Stars, rescinding his earlier decision to exit the team," Namwamba confirmed on Thursday.

"In our mission to rebuild our football and raise the bar for our national teams, our elite players must be right at the heart of this renaissance. Michael Olunga too, is aligned."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wanyama, who was the first-ever East African player to play in the Premier League, is making a return to the national team when normalcy in football returns.

The defensive midfielder has won 64 caps for Harambee Stars and scored seven goals since his debut in 2007.

Kenya was recently reinstated by Fifa after the suspension slapped by the latter owing to government interference.

It is not clear whether Caf will consider putting the country on the map for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers considering the fact that the journey had started with two rounds already played.

Kenya had been placed in Group C with Cameroon, Burundi and Namibia.

IN TWO PICTURES

WHAT NEXT: Wanyama is currently in the market for a new club and reports have it that before January, it will be known where he will play.