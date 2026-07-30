Wanted at Milan and Juventus: Al-Nassr sets its sights on a new Brazilian signing

Al-Nassr are chasing a new Brazilian recruit this summer as they look to bolster their squad for next season.

Reliable Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola claims the Saudi side want to land André, the Corinthians midfielder, before the window shuts.

Corinthians, for their part, have no problem parting with him. The club are actively hunting a big-money sale to ease the financial crisis gripping them.

There's a catch, though. Corinthians want 18 million euros for the youngster plus a further 4 million in add-ons, a fee Al-Nassr will struggle to meet given their own money troubles.

According to Nicola, the Brazilian club won't accept a long-term deal in which the fee arrives in instalments. That stance leaves the whole thing tangled.

André's agents complicate matters further. They want to take him to a European club, and Milan and Juventus have both shown an interest in the past.

At 20, André operates mainly as a defensive midfielder. He broke into the first team last summer and has since made 43 appearances for Corinthians, scoring 7 goals and setting up two more.

The Saudi outfit are searching for a new anchorman to replace Croatia's Marcelo Brozovic, who left when his contract expired at the end of last season.

Al-Nassr came close to signing Portugal's Samu Costa from Real Mallorca, but the deal remains unfinished amid the financial restrictions currently placed on them.