Wan Kuzri is a mature young player, says Malaysia U-19 head coach Brad Maloney

US-based teenager Wan Kuzri Wan Kamal joined the Malaysia U-19 centralised camp on Thursday, garnering significant attention from the local sports media.

But when asked by Goal whether he will need to protect the 18-year old from media attention and lofty fans' expectations as a young player and outsider, the Young Tigers' head coach Brad Maloney expressed his belief that Kuzri can take everything in his stride.

"He's a young man and I'm sure he can handle himself. I only met him today obviousl,y but he seems quite mature for his age and I'm sure he'll be able to handle himself in those situations.

"I just asked him to find his way because we're not expecting the world from him straightaway. He probably hasn't touched the ball in more than two weeks. He's informed me that he's been keeping up to speed with indoor exercises like cycling. We're going to give him a little bit of time, and hopefully by the time this call up ends, he can really show his true talent," explained the Australian to the press just before conducting team practice.

