Wan-Bissaka 'couldn’t have been happier' with Chelsea win in Man Utd debut

The defender made his official debut for the club as they rolled to a 4-0 victory in their Premier League opener

Aaron Wan-Bissaka's first match for at Old Trafford went as well as he could have hoped, according to the 21-year-old.

Having signed for the club from in a massive £55 million ($70m) transfer this summer, the full-back entered the season with massive expectations on him.

And he got off to a great start in the club's opener, helping United to a smashing 4-0 win over to get his career at the club off to the best possible start.

“It was a great result to beat Chelsea and I couldn’t have been much happier with how it went,” Wan-Bissaka told The Guardian. “I had been waiting for my first game at Old Trafford as a United player and it felt great to get it done and for it to go so well.”

Having played 35 times for Palace in the Premier League last season, the level of competition was nothing new for Wan-Bissaka, who performed well on the right side of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's defence.

And the youngster said nothing, not even the pressure of playing for a club with United's history or the massive transfer fee, brought out the nerves in him ahead of his first match at Old Trafford.

“I wasn’t nervous, that’s not me, but I think a lot of eyes were on the new signings to see how we got on," he said. "I just tend to block out that stuff and focus on my own game but at the same time I was really excited about it. I got a lot of playing time in pre-season matches, which I needed because it helped me get to know the team.

“The games all went well and the players were all great with me from the first day onwards. They are all good lads and they helped me a lot when it came to settling in, but even so your first league game at Old Trafford is always going to be a landmark. Thankfully I was happy with my performance.”

With the season opener now out of the way, United will be looking to keep their strong start going on Monday, when they face their first away test of the campaign against .

Article continues below

But Wan-Bissaka thinks his side have everything they need to carry on winning, with the confidence of having beaten Chelsea providing an early season boost.

“It will be a tough game, obviously, but there are a lot of positives from the Chelsea match we can take into it and there are a few areas where we can probably improve as well,” he said.

“What we have at United now is a good mix of young and experienced players and, speaking as one of the younger members of the squad, I think that’s important. We need people to set the standards to live up to, to set the tempo in games when we need it and the more experienced players in the dressing room are capable of doing that."