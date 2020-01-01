Walters: South Africa is heading toward a goalkeeping crisis

The former Citizens keeper is busy trying goalkeepers for the future saying the country will have a crisis

Former goalkeeper Shu-Aib Walters is confident his academy can help Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki as he is struggling with finding a local keeper, saying he wants to end the fact that there are many foreign net minders in the South African top-flight.

Formerly with and Mpumalanga Black Aces, Walters is confident his academy can help Ntseki but admits that the goalkeeping challenge is not only facing local teams but the whole country.

In addition, have Nigerian’s Daniel Akpeyi, have Dennis Onyango whilst the Team of Choice have Richard Ofori from and Walters' sentiments come as many Premier Soccer League ( ) teams are struggling to secure local keepers as Ntseki recently addressed it.

More teams

“It’s a big challenge, and not only for me but for the entire country, the PSL and NFD teams,” Ntseki told Daily Sun.

“Most of the PSL teams have foreign goalkeepers. Even when you go down to the NFD, you’ll find that most of the teams are playing foreign goalkeepers.

“When are our goalkeepers going to be promoted to the PSL, and hopefully go overseas?”

On why he launched his academy, the previous Telkom Knockout Cup winner is unhappy with the rate of developing South African keepers.

“I started this (academy) in 2016 while I was still playing in Cape Town. The aim was to ensure goalkeepers don’t suffer the same way as I did,” Walters was quoted by the Daily Sun.

“I started playing at the young age of 15 but was only exposed to proper facilities, proper training when I joined Vasco Da Gama in 2003.

“That saw me not getting the right fundamentals, so I want to make sure it doesn’t happen to others.

Article continues below

“And I also believe that will also help them make their breakthrough in the PSL at a young age.

"We're not at that stage yet where we can say we have a goalkeeper crisis but we are heading there."